4/3 Cottonwood Police listed 16-year-old Jalen Palmer as missing. Palmer was last seen on March 30-th in the area of North Main Street and East Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. Officials say he may have recently been seen in Camp Verde in a neighborhood on the Yavapai-Apache Reservation. He may also be with a group of friends or a girlfriend. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Cottonwood Police.