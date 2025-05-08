Milton Road in Flagstaff Traffic Switch

5/8 Starting Monday, Flagstaff will begin reconstructing the intersection of Milton Road and University Drive, as well as reconstructing the portion of Milton Road that was impacted by the current project. Milton Road will remain open, with one lane of traffic flowing in each direction. University Drive, from Milton Road, will be closed during the work. Work will mostly be done Monday through Friday, but some work may take place in the evening and on weekends. The entire project should be finished this summer.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
