Michael Adams Missing Since March 17 2022

10/10 Indigenous Voices Matter re-released information related to the disappearance of 34-year-old Michael Adams. Adams was last seen on the morning of March 17-th, 2022 on Forest Road-34, near the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests boundary. He was last heard from by phone on March 18-th, 2022, when he indicated he was on a back-road, working his way towards Winslow to get a ride to Flagstaff. He may have been hitchhiking on Highway-99, south of Winslow. Adams was known to have friends and family in the Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Second Mesa areas. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriffs Office or Coconino Silent Witness.