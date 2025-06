6/11 Navajo Police seized methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop. Officials say K-9 Xensi alerted to a vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old male, whose name was not released. Deputies located the drugs in a door panel; 71.6-pounds of methamphetamine, 5-pounds of blue M30 fentanyl pills and 11 pounds of cocaine were seized.