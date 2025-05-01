MY RADIO PLACE

Mesa Man Indicted for Setting Fire to Mesa Tesla Dealership

May 1, 2025 /

5/1 A Mesa man was indicted Tuesday on charges he set fire to vehicles at a Tesla dealership in Mesa. The US Department of Justice says 35-year-old Ian William Moses is charged with Maliciously Damaging Property and Vehicles in Interstate Commerce by Means of Fire. The crime occurred early Monday morning at around 2-am. Video surveillance captured Moses as he placed fire starter logs next to the dealership building. He then poured gas onto the logs, the building, and 3-Tesla vehicles and ignited it. Roughly an hour later, Moses was caught by Mesa Police, still dressed in the same clothes. He also had a hand-drawn map of the area with a “T” over the location of the dealership.

tesla1 original

tesla4 original

tesla6 original

