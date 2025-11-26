Measles Outbreak Along Arizona/Utah Border

11/26 There’s a measles outbreak in the state, along the Arizona/Utah border. There have been 153-cases this year with 4-hospitalizations. Health officials say Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Measles can lead to serious complications including ear infections, pneumonia, and swelling of the brain, with increased risk in those under age 5. Officials say the best protection is with the MMR vaccine. Contact your local Health Department or your physician to find out how you can receive the vaccine or a booster. Visit https://bit.ly/49omzGe to learn more.