MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Measles Outbreak Along Arizona/Utah Border

November 26, 2025 /

11/26 There’s a measles outbreak in the state, along the Arizona/Utah border. There have been 153-cases this year with 4-hospitalizations. Health officials say Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Measles can lead to serious complications including ear infections, pneumonia, and swelling of the brain, with increased risk in those under age 5. Officials say the best protection is with the MMR vaccine. Contact your local Health Department or your physician to find out how you can receive the vaccine or a booster. Visit https://bit.ly/49omzGe to learn more.

589723612 1299536958867059 1437822377171214891 n

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025