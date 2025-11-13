Measles Case Confirmed at Flagstaff Mall Nov 6/Press Release Attached with Further Information

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) has confirmed that a person infectious with measles visited the Flagstaff Mall on Thursday, November 6, 2025. CCHHS is providing this notification so that individuals who may have been exposed can watch for symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms develop. There have been no confirmed cases of measles this year amongst Coconino County residents.

Details of measles public exposure:

Location: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025 Time: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person leaves the area. The stated exposure window includes the additional time.)

What to do if you were at the specified location, date and time of exposure:

Make sure you are up-to-date with the recommended number of measles (MMR) vaccinations. Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms. The symptoms of measles generally appear about 7-21 days after a person is exposed, and include: High fever (> 101°F)

Cough

Feeling run down, achy (malaise)

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Runny nose

Blotchy rash that usually starts on the face (starting at the hairline), extends down the body and can involve palms and soles

Individuals who develop any symptoms of measles should self-isolate, stay away from others, and seek medical care. People with measles symptoms should first call their healthcare provider or medical facility before going in so they can receive instructions to prevent exposing others.