MCSO Investigating Rash of Overdoses in Estrella Jail/One Death

2/18 The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of overdoses in the Estrella Jail. Over the past week, there have been a total of 12-overdoses and 1-death. The most recent overdoses occurred in the early morning hours of last Friday. Investigators believe women hid the drugs and smuggled them into the prison. Searches of cells uncovered quantities of fentanyl. Inmates have been identified and detectives are working with jail crimes investigators for future charges. Officials say they’ve initiated the process of getting X-ray screening machines for each jail to help prevent future incidents.
