5/2 May is Wildfire Awareness Month and emergency responders want to make sure everyone does what they can to prevent wildfires as well as make sure their homes and property are more wildfire resistant. Officials say now is a great time to plan, prepare and prevent. is a great time to Plan, Prepare, and Prevent. Plan ahead for wildfire season by preparing your go-kit, signing up for emergency notifications, knowing your evacuation zone, and being aware of local fire restrictions. For more information, visit the Coconino or Yavapai County Emergency Management websites.