Mastication Work Resumes Near Lynx Lake in Prescott

July 14, 2025 /

7/14 Mastication work resumes today on the remaining 105-acres of the 860-acre Lynx mastication project. Prescott National Forest officials say no area or road closures are expected, but the public is being asked to avoid the area.

