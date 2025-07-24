Mastication Work Continues Along Evacuation Routes on Bradshaw Ranger District

7/24 Prescott National Forest contractors begin work today on the mastication phase of the Evacuation Route Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project. Crews are removing hazardous fuels from 240-acres. The project is designed to reduce fuels along roads and trails that may be utilized as evacuation routes in the event of an emergency. The roads include Thumb Butte, Deering, Willow Springs and Copper Basin. Trails include Williams Peak, Bonanza, and Garden Party. Road