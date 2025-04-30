Mason Fire Stopped at 9 Acres

As of 330pm, crews are making good progress on the Mason Fire to the south/southwest of Bisbee. Two state hand crews and an engine are putting saw line in around the fire and have stopped the fire’s forward progress. Fire activity has moderated since the initial start. Single Engine Air Tankers along with a Large Air Tanker helped with suppression efforts, but have since been released from the incident. The SET status for some Old Bisbee residents has been lifted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. All residents are returned to READY status. The fire was mapped at 9 acres.