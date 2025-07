7/16 A traffic stop on I-40 near the Winona Exit Tuesday, resulted in a drug seizure. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a search of the vehicle located 2-firearms and over 22-pounds of marijuana. 20-year-old Ja Tavian Carroll and 22-year-old Jamel Busby were arrested on charges of transporting marijuana for sale and weapons misconduct. Both are being held on $30-thousand bonds.