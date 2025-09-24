Man Wanted for May Shooting in Cottonwood Captured in Mexico

9/24 YCSO says the suspect wanted for a shooting, at Western Drive and Pleasant Valley, in Cottonwood, on May 29-th of this year, was taken into custody in Mexico and is awaiting extradition back to Yavapai County. The suspect is 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos. It’s alleged he shot several times into a vehicle occupied by a man and two teenagers. No injuries were reported. YCSO says the shooting was the result of an earlier dispute between the male driver and Pereza-Pasos. He evaded capture and fled to Mexico where he was recently taken into custody. He’s charged with 3-counts of Aggravated Assault and Misconduct with Weapons.