Man Spends Two Nights Lost in Bumble Bee Backcountry

4/21 A man spent two nights in the back country of Bumble Bee after he and his wife broke down while exploring the area by vehicle. YCSO says Thursday night the man decided to walk for help, leaving his wife in the vehicle. The next morning, the wife contacted family for help, but the husband could not be reached because his phone had died. A call to YCSO was finally made Friday at 4-pn at which time a search was launched during the storm. DPS Ranger helicopter spotted the man Saturday morning and flew him to safety.
