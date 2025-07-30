Man Discharges Gun in Prescott Valley

7/30 Tuesday night, Prescott Valley Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Villages at Lynx Creek. As officers combed the area for the suspect, a 56-year-old Prescott Valley man called police and stated he was the one that had fired the gun. The man was taken into custody on felony charges and booked into the Yavapai County Jail. No other details were released.
