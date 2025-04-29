Man Climbs Through Ceiling to Avoid Arrest in Prescott

4/29 Prescott Police shut down the 400-block of South Montezuma for several hours Monday afternoon due to a barricaded subject in an apartment complex. Prescott Fire called Prescott Police Monday afternoon while treating a woman for injuries consistent with domestic violence. As officers arrived, the woman’s son, 33-year-old Travis James of Prescott, became combative and fled inside the apartment. SWAT was brought in to handle James, who was refusing to surrender and was possibly armed with several knives. When SWAT entered the apartment, they discovered James had climbed into the ceiling and was hiding in an adjacent apartment. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.