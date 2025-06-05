MY RADIO PLACE

Man Charged with Stealing from Prescott Chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars

June 5, 2025 /

6/5 Prescott Police arrested a man on charges he was stealing money from the Prescott Chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lt. Corey Kasun says they arrested 40-year-old Charlie Arnold of Prescott yesterday on felony theft charges as well as charges of fraudulent use of a credit card. He says the investigation determined Arnold stole the money between July 2024 and February 2025. Kasun says Arnold also used the Chapter’s debit card to pay personal and business bills to the sum of $9,643. Due to Arnold being a former Prescott Council member, the case is being forwarded to the Coconino County Attorney’s Office for prosecution and further review on charges of fraud schemes.

