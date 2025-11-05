MY RADIO PLACE

Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood Closed to Parking for “Walkin on Main Street” event Saturday

November 5, 2025 /

11/5 Cottonwood’s “Walkin on Main Street” event is scheduled for this Saturday, in Old Town Cottonwood. City officials say there will be no curbside parking on Main Street, in Old Town, from Pima Street to Yavapai Street from 4-am to 7-pm that day. Parking will be restricted to the west side of Cactus Street during the closure. Cottonwood Area Transit or CAT, will have a free shuttle service for the event from 10:30-to-5. The pick up and drop off points are at Riverfront Park and Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, Willard Street stop.

