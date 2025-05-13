Level 3 Sex Offender Wanted in Oregon Captured by YCSO

5/13 YCSO arrested a Level-3 sex offender last week who was wanted by law enforcement in Oregon. Officials say there was reason to believe 52-year-old Loren Tarabochia was camping in the Ash Fork area. After a couple days of investigation, Tarabochia’s vehicle was spotted at a local business and he was taken into custody without incident. He’ll now be extradited back to Oregon.
