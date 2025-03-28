MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Letters of Interest Being Taken for Vacancy on Mingus School Board

March 28, 2025 /

3/28 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking letters of interest for an immediate vacancy on the Mingus School Board. The vacancy was created by this week’s resignation of Board Member Misty Cox. The term runs through the end of 2026. Letters of interest are due by Wednesday, April 16-th. King hopes to conduct interviews on Thursday, the 17-th, and naming a board member by Friday, the 18-th.

 

If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume via mail to Jenn Nelson, Yavapai County Education Elections Coordinator, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, or Email: [email protected].  Please include information about yourself, education, family, and work experience, and why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital