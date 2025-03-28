Letters of Interest Being Taken for Vacancy on Mingus School Board

3/28 Yavapai County School Superintendent Steve King is taking letters of interest for an immediate vacancy on the Mingus School Board. The vacancy was created by this week’s resignation of Board Member Misty Cox. The term runs through the end of 2026. Letters of interest are due by Wednesday, April 16-th. King hopes to conduct interviews on Thursday, the 17-th, and naming a board member by Friday, the 18-th.

If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume via mail to Jenn Nelson, Yavapai County Education Elections Coordinator, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, or Email: [email protected]. Please include information about yourself, education, family, and work experience, and why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.