Leptospirosis Confirmed in 2 Verde Valley Dogs

8/5 The Yavapai County Health Department says 2-dogs in the Verde Valley have tested positive for leptospirosis, which is a disease caused by bacteria in contaminated soil and water that is spread through urine. Symptoms in dogs include fever, sluggish, vomiting, and increased thirst and urination. If untreated, it can lead to organ failure and death. Pets can transmit it to humans through exposure to urine and blood. Health officials say cases are usually associated with dogs swimming in the Verde River or in irrigation ditches. If you think you’ve been exposed, contact your doctor. If you think your pet’s been exposed, call your vet.