Legado Luxury Apartment Fire Remains Under Investigation in Prescott Valley

March 24, 2025 /

3/24 A $45-thousand reward remains active for information that leads to an arrest in the April, 2024 fire that caused massive damage at the construction site of the Legado Luxury Apartments in Prescott Valley. The apartment site consisted of three multi-level residential wings, a clubhouse, and a multi-level parking garage. Officials say the investigation progressed over several months, which included tracking down 300-tips and serving 25-search warrants at homes and businesses. The case remains open. Yavapai Silent Witness can be reached at 1-800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com

 

