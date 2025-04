4/15 Game and Fish reminds the public to leave baby wildlife alone. Although the babies appear to be abandoned, many times a parent is nearby and waiting for the humans to leave. In some cases, the young can be taken back to wear they were found and released, but many times the animal is euthanized because it would not survive in the wild without its parents. Some babies are turned over to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, zoos or wildlife sanctuaries.