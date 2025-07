7/21 ADOT says there are lane restrictions on westbound I-40 near Seligman. Crews are working on a 16-mile pavement rehabilitation project, between Fort Rock Road and Markham Wash. Work is being done Mondays through Thursdays, from 6-am to 5-pm each day. I-40 is reduced to 1-lane through the work zone. The entire project should be finished by the end of the year.