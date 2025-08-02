Kirkland Residents Placed on “SET” Status Due to Kirkland Fire/Full Release Attached

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has placed residents of the Kirkland area in SET status. SET is a pre-evacuation notification. Residents in SET should be prepared to evacuate if weather conditions increase fire activity. All READY, SET, GO information will come from the Sheriff’s Office or the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management.

Overnight, fire moderated some, but the fire still remained active through the morning hours. Today’s hot and dry conditions will challenge firefighters and play a role in increased fire activity through the afternoon. Winds are forecast up to 20 miles per hour on Saturday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Type 3 team is established for the incident. Additional resources arrived this morning and will continue to arrive through the day.

Today firefighters will continue scouting for control features to be used to help contain the fire as part of full suppression efforts. Resources will use indirect tactics utilizing existing roads and natural barriers to help slow the fire’s spread and keep it from moving further northeast to the town of Yava. If necessary, and where it’s safe to do so, resources may conduct firing operations along County Road 96 to slow the fire’s spread. County Road 96 is closed in both directions in the area of the fire.

A mapping mission is planned for today to provide a better fire perimeter and better acreage information. At this time the fire is estimated at 750 acres with no containment.

In addition to Saturday morning’s SET for Kirkland, per the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management, some ranches near the fire were placed on SET status Friday. To sign up for emergency alerts in Yavapai County: https://www.ycsoaz.gov/I-Want-To/Services/Sign-up-for-Emergency-Notifications.

The Kirkland Fire started Friday, August 1, approximately 3:15 pm, 2 miles northeast of Hillside in Yavapai County. The wind-driven fire is pushed to the northeast through grass and brush throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/arizonaforestry

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on X: https://x.com/azstateforestry

Ready Set Go: https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go