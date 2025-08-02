Kirkland Fire North East of Hillside in Yavapai County

The Kirkland Fire is estimated at 750 acres, fueled by hot and dry conditions along with wind. The fire is moving to the northeast through grass and brush, and in some areas, burning within inaccessible terrain.

Multiple engines and one Arizona Forestry hand crew are currently assigned to the incident with additional resources including an a second hand crew, hotshot crew, engines, water tenders, and medical team on order for Saturday morning.

Earlier today, and due to the fire threatening power lines, fire operations asked APS to temporarily de-energize lines to the community of Yava. Per APS, power has since been restored.

This weekend’s forecast hot and dry conditions coupled with low relative humidity levels will play a role in fire activity and overall fire growth. Twenty mile per hour winds are expected across the fire area for Saturday. In addition, poor recovery overnight recoveries may hinder fire suppression efforts.