Kirkland Fire 8/4 Morning Update

Monday, August 4, 2025 as of 830am:

As of Monday morning, all SET statuses have been lifted and residents have been returned to READY status. Residents in the area should still be mindful of the fire activity and any possible wind shifts.

Last night’s firing operations were postponed due to firefighter safety and unfavorable weather conditions. Firefighter and public safety is the incident’s number one priority. Kirkland Fire operations made the decision to postpone the work due to low relative humidity levels coupled with the very treacherous terrain on the northwest and west sides of the fire. With medical extraction and transport times approximately three hours the operations were halted and will be reassessed for Monday night.

The fire continued to creep and smolder throughout the night with minimal growth expected. Continuous hot and dry conditions, afternoon wind gusts along with low relative humidity levels continue to challenge resources and keep fire activity steady, primarily along the northwest and west sides of the fire near the base of Kingsbury Mountain and atop Sadies Peak. The east side of the fire along County Road 96 is contained. That road is also reopened to the public.

Today resources continue to scout for existing roads and natural barriers to use as holding features for containment support. They are using indirect tactics to fight the fire as part of full suppression efforts. With some of the fire area inaccessible to ground resources, firefighters continue to take advantage of opportunities to engage when the fire moves into more favorable, light fuels and terrain.

The fire is 923 acres and 35% contained.

Moving into the week, hot and dry conditions linger with breezy afternoons. Continual hot and dry conditions coupled with low relative humidity levels contribute to fire activity and fire spread.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Type 3 team is in command of the fire. One hotshot crew, two DFFM hand crews, eight engines, three water tenders and a dozer are supporting the incident.

The Kirkland Fire started Friday, August 1, approximately 3:15 pm, 2 miles northeast of Hillside in Yavapai County. The wind-driven fire is pushed to the northeast through grass and brush throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

