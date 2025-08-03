Kirkland Fire 8/3 Morning Update 10% Contained 866-Acres

Sunday, August, 3, 2025 as of 930am:

Overnight, firefighters conducted successful firing operations, working along a two-track road on the northwest side of the fire. Resources are strategically placing fire along that road near the base of Kingsbury Mountain to corral the fire on that flank. Today, firefighters will continue prepping that road to prepare for additional firing operations Sunday night. Resources are working south and making their way into a saddle between Sadies Peak and Kingsbury Mountain trying to establish more than two miles of line. Due to the rugged terrain in that area, an additional hand crew was ordered along with a Rapid Extraction Module Support Team (REMS) to support those hand crews.

Across the fire’s perimeter resources are using indirect tactics utilizing existing roads and natural barriers to slow the fire’s spread as part of overall suppression efforts. Some areas of the fire are inaccessible to ground resources and therefore unsafe to put firefighters. Crews will continue taking advantage of opportunities to engage when the fire moves into more favorable fuels and terrain.

The fire was mapped Sunday morning at 866 acres. It remains 10% contained.

County Road 96 is now reopen.

More hot and dry weather is expected Sunday with low relative humidity levels. All of which contribute to a potential increase in fire activity.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office placed residents of the Kirkland area in SET status. SET is a pre-evacuation notification. Residents in SET should be prepared to evacuate if weather conditions increase fire activity. All READY, SET, GO information will come from the Sheriff’s Office or the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management. Kirkland Fire operations is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management and has established two management action points; one to the north of the fire and one to the south. If the fire were to reach those points, the decision would be made to place those areas of Hillside and Yava in GO.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Type 3 team is in command of the fire. One hotshot crew, two DFFM hand crews, eight engines, three water tenders and a dozer are supporting the incident.

The Kirkland Fire started Friday, August 1, approximately 3:15 pm, 2 miles northeast of Hillside in Yavapai County. The wind-driven fire is pushed to the northeast through grass and brush throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/arizonaforestry

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on X: https://x.com/azstateforestry

Ready Set Go: https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go

Yavapai County Emergency Alerts Registration: https://www.ycsoaz.gov/I-Want-To/Services/Sign-up-for-Emergency-Notifications