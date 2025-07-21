Kaymen Foods Recalls Chicken Sausage Product Due to Plastic Pieces

7/21 Kayem Foods, is recalling about 24,173-pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. The item was produced on June 28-th. The recall involves 11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup” with lot code “179” and “USE/FREEZE BY” date “OCT 01-st, printed on the back label. The problem was discovered after 3-consumer complaints of finding plastic pieces in the food. The products should be thrown away or returned.