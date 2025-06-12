Kayenta Man Drowns in Glen Canyon Recreational Area

6/12 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is investigating the death of a Kayenta man. Officials say the 50-year-old man was swept downstream by river currents in the area of Paiute Farms Wash in the San Juan River. Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded and found the man deceased. It’s presumed he drowned. The investigation continues.
