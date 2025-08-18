Kaibab National Forest Reducing Forest Closure Near White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires

The Kaibab National Forest is reducing the temporary forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger Districts. Beginning Tuesday, August 19, western portions of the district will reopen to public access. Fire behavior on Dragon Bravo has decreased, containment has increased, and fire crews have shifted focus to suppression repair, allowing large areas of the National Forest to be reopened without compromising fire operations or public safety.

The new closure boundary connects a series of National Forest System Roads (NFSR) between the Jacob Lake area and Timp Point, including portions of NFSR 641, 462, 206, and 271. The boundary line was designed to maximize public access while providing for the safety of forest visitors and incident personnel. The boundary roads and the National Forest lands to the west will be open, including Timp Point, Rainbow Rim, Crazy Jug, Parissawampitts, Locust Point, Kanab Creek Wilderness, a portion of NFSR 22, and Jump-Up Cabin. Big Springs Cabin will remain temporarily closed due to ongoing incident operations. Information and updates on the cabins can be found at Recreation.gov.

National Forest lands north and west of Highway 89 will also be open, with the exception specific roads that were heavily impacted by the White Sage Fire. These include portions of NFSRs 279A, 636,247, 248, 248A, 249, 249B and 9027. The Jacob Lake Developed Area remains open.

It is important for visitors to review the written details and maps in the White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires Temporary Closure Order.

Use caution in the reopened areas. In the White Sage Fire scar, some hazards such as dead standing trees and possible flooding may exist. In the southwestern part of the district, although the reopened areas were not directly affected by the Dragon Bravo Fire, some of the roads are access points for crews and equipment.

As a reminder, Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect.