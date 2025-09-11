Kaibab National Forest Opens Additional Acreage Closed Due to Wildfires

Starting Thursday, September 11, 2025, the public will have access to another 96,000 acres of national forest lands on the North Kaibab Ranger District as the Forest Service further reduces the White Sage & Dragon Bravo Fires Temporary Closure. Crews on the Dragon Bravo Fire continue to make significant progress on suppression repair work, enabling the Forest Service to reopen more areas without compromising public safety or fire operations. Approximately 82% of the North Kaibab Ranger District will be open to the public.

The following lists identify some of the more familiar roads and areas. Review the full description and maps in the White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires Temporary Closure Order online.

– Most of House Rock Valley, Saddle Mountain Wilderness, and lands east of Highway 67 and south of Forest Roads 241 and 213

– The southern portion of Forest Road 220

– The area around the Dragon Bravo Incident Command Post (ICP) west of Highway 67

– Sites that are currently being used as staging areas for material and equipment:

— The Orderville gravel pit

— The Forest Road 257/Highway 89A material storage location

— The Forest Road 765M gravel pit

— The snowmobile play area

— DeMotte Campground

– The southern portion of Arizona Trail Passage 40 (Little Pleasant Valley to the Grand Canyon National Park boundary)

– All or portions of Forest Roads 279A, 636,247, 248, 248A, 249, 249B and 9027, which were heavily impacted by the White Sage Fire.