Kaibab National Forest October Prescribed Burns

9/23 Several prescribed burns are planned on the Kaibab National Forest, starting next month. Fire managers hope to burn over 7,000-acres near Tusayan and just over 10,000-acres near Williams. They also plan to burn Moonset Pit, the natural debris pit in Parks. If and when the burns are conducted, the burn area will be closed to the public.

Blue Stem Project -Tusayan RD- 7,030 acres of broadcast burning.

Kendrick Project – Williams RD- 6,653 acres of broadcast burning.

Marteen Project – Williams RD- 504 acres of broadcast burning.

Pine Flat Project – Williams RD- 4,302 acres of broadcast burning.

– Williams RD- 4,302 acres of broadcast burning. Moonset Pit-Williams RD- 1 acre- Parks area natural debris pit pile burn.