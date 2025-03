3/26 Navajo Police arrested a man on felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Kayenta. K-9 Xensi alerted to the vehicle at which time nearly 98-grams of methamphetamine was found hidden on the side wall of the trunk area. A subsequent search of the driver resulted found a large amount of money hidden in their shoes. A secondary search of the vehicle at the station, located more money hidden in storage boxes. A name was not released.