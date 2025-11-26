Just For Fun/Game and Fish Turkey Trivia/Full Release Attached

The main course is almost ready for the roasting pan, and that goofy aunt who always brings her dreadful oyster dressing says she wants to sit next to you at the dining room table. Again.

Ahh, Thanksgiving.

In the spirit of the big day, when Americans typically sit on their butterballs and inhale calories by the thousands, here’s a heaping helping of tasty turkey trivia to test your knowledge about the wild variety of the celebrated bird (answers below).

Which founding father strongly believed that the wild turkey, and not the bald eagle, should be our national symbol?

A. John Adams.

B. Benjamin Franklin.

C. Thomas Jefferson.

A male turkey is called a:

A. Tom.

B. Drake.

C. Gander

A baby turkey is called a:

A. Chick.

B. Cygnet.

C. Poult.

The Europeans first encountered wild turkeys in Mexico in the early 1500s, and not the pilgrims, as widely believed.

A. True.

B. False.

Can turkeys fly?

A. Yes.

B. No.

How many wild turkeys are estimated to live in Arizona?

A. 5,000-9,000.

B. 11,000-14,500.

C. 21,000.

D. 29,000-33,500.

Which state does not have a spring wild turkey hunting season?

A. Hawaii.

B. Alaska.

C. Nevada.

“Wild Turkey” is the name of a:

A. Bourbon.

B. Men’s deodorant.

C. Pro wrestler.

According to The L.L. Bean Game and Fish Cookbook, a wild turkey has what percentage of body fat in the breast meat?

A. 1 percent.

B. 10 percent.

C. 25 percent.

A domestic turkey needs 18 weeks to reach a market weight of 35 pounds. How much does a wild turkey weigh at the same age?

A. 5 pounds.

B. 15 pounds.

C. 25 pounds.

Which of the following does not make up part of a wild turkey’s diet?

A. Acorns.

B. Grasses.

C. Cranberry sauce.

At least how many different calls can a wild turkey make?

A. 11.

B. 21.

C. 30.

Which Native American tribes used wild turkey feathers and even raised the birds for food?

A. Hopi.

B. Zuni.

C. Aztec

D. All of the above.

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s headquarters is located in:

A. Fort Worth, Texas.

B. Akron, Ohio.

C. Kansas City, Kan.

D. Edgefield, S.C.

How many wild turkeys live in the U.S.?

A. 2.7 million.

B. 4 to 5 million.

C. 6.5 to 6.7 million.

There are five subspecies of wild turkey in the U.S. — Florida, Eastern, Rio Grande, Merriam’s, and Gould’s. Which three live in Arizona?

A. Florida, Eastern, Gould’s.

B. Rio Grande, Merriam’s, Gould’s.

C. Eastern, Merriam’s, Rio Grande.

17. How fast can a wild turkey run?

A. 15 mph.

B. 25 mph.

C. Depends what’s chasing it.

18. In Arizona, wild turkeys are hatched in:

A. August.

B. April.

C. June.

D. None of the above.

19. Which state issued one hunting permit in 2003 that allowed for the harvesting of a Gould’s turkey for the first time since the subspecies vanished from the state in the early 20th century?

A. Alabama.

B. Missouri.

C. Arizona.

D. West Virginia.

20. Finally, what’s that hideous, wrinkled thing that hangs from a turkey’s neck?

A. A gobble.

B. An enlarged thyroid.

C. A wattle.

Answers: 1) B. 2) A. 3) C. 4) A. 5) A. 6) D. 7) B. 8) A. 9) A. 10) A. 11) C. 12) C. 13) D. 14) D. 15) C. 16) B. 17) B. 18) C. 19) C. 20) C.

So, how did you do?

If you correctly answered 16 or more questions, go directly to the head of the dessert table. If you correctly answered 11-15 questions, help yourself to more of the candied yams (spare the rest of us, please).

As for the ones who couldn’t answer at least half of these questions — load up on the oyster dressing. There’s plenty.