Juniper Fire Northwest of Black Canyon City

July 3, 2025 /
Juniper Fire AZ Update –
Currently 600 acres
Moisture from last nights storms did hit the fire area however the Eastern Flank is still very active with heat in it per the incoming IMT that is flying the fire now in 4HH (type 3 Helo). Air Attack is reconning the area looking for more possible lightning strike fires from last nights storms. In-brief for the Type 3 IMT is today at 12:00 and they will assume command at 18:00 today. Currently they are planning to Big Box the fire due to limited access and low values at risk in the area. The fire has burned from BLM land onto Forest service land and they are discussing letting it burn to more favorable control points. Todays outlook is calling for 30-40% chance of thunderstorms impacting the fire area again. Long hikes or helicopter insertion to the area would not be advisable due to not being able to extract an injured firefighter if an injury were to happen. Fire suppression actions will be taken but from a defensive perspective by improving roads and washes farther out to catch the fire once it burns to those points.

515494516 1282584903871394 2288085505886644310 n

