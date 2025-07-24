Jacob Lake Area Reduced to “READY” Status/89A Reopened

7/24 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the area around Jacob Lake has been placed back into “READY” status as of this morning. In addition, Highway-89A has been fully reopened. Motorists are advised that fire crews are still working in the area. The area was evacuated due to the White Sage Fire. Kaibab National Forest officials say the fire is now 75% contained at just under 59-thousand acres.
