MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Jacob Lake Area Reduced to “READY” Status/89A Reopened

July 24, 2025 /

7/24 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the area around Jacob Lake has been placed back into “READY” status as of this morning. In addition, Highway-89A has been fully reopened. Motorists are advised that fire crews are still working in the area. The area was evacuated due to the White Sage Fire. Kaibab National Forest officials say the fire is now 75% contained at just under 59-thousand acres.

You May Also Like

social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital