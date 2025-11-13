Infant Botulism Cases linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula/Press Release Attached

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with California Department of Public Health (CDPH), Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program (IBTPP), and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of 13 infant botulism illnesses from 10 states: Arizona, California (2), Illinois (2), Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas (2), Washington.

Certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula:

Lot: 206VABP/251261P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)

Lot: 206VABP/251131P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)

The lot code and “Use by” date are located on the bottom of the infant formula can.

There are no deaths reported at this time. The CDPH IBTPP reported an increase in number of botulism type A infections among infants consuming ByHeart powdered infant formula from August 2025 to November 2025. All 13 cases included in this outbreak are reported to have consumed ByHeart- brand powdered infant formula.

Most infants with infant botulism will initially develop constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing, which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest. Botulism can be fatal, and you should act right away. If your child has consumed ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and is experiencing signs and symptoms of botulism such as poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing, or decreased facial expression, seek immediate health care.

Parents and Caregivers should not use certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and should throw this product away immediately.

FDA is continuing to work with the firm to ensure all potentially impacted product is removed from the market.