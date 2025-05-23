Incident Management Team Posts Final Greer Fire Update

5/23 The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the incident management team released their final update on the Greer Fire in Greer. The fire remains 88% contained at 20,308-acres. All evacuations have been lifted and both Highway-260 and 261 are open. Officials say extensive suppression repair work has occurred over the past few days with little to no threat of fire crossing containment lines. Future updates and information about the fire will be posted to Inciweb. The area surrounding the fire remains closed.