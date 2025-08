7/31 The Coconino National Forest is asking for the public’s help in reporting illegal dumping at the Bly Pit Green Waste site. Officials say personal and construction waste are being disposed of illegally at the location. The pit is for green waste only. Workers have found rebar, concrete, and trash at the location. Continued misuse of Bly Pit could lead to a temporary closure. If you see someone dumping illegal items, contact the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.