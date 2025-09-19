I-40 Paving Project Begins Next Week Near Flagstaff

9/19 A large pavement project is scheduled to start next Wednesday on I-40 near Flagstaff. ADOT says crews will be repaving a 10-mile stretch of the roadway, between Flagstaff and Winslow. Drivers on I-40, between Meteor City Road and Two Guns, should plan for the highway to be narrowed to 1-lane in either direction at any time Mondays through Fridays. Work will continue through late November, weather permitting. The project will pause for the winter and then resume next Spring. The entire project won’t be finished until Fall of next year.