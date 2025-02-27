Hunt Continues for Tuba City Murder Suspect

2/27 The Navajo Police Department in Tuba City and the FBI continue their search for a homicide suspect. The agencies have not released any names in connection with the case. All we know so far is that on Tuesday afternoon, a 30-year-old man shot and killed a 47-year-old man and then fled the area on foot with the victim’s 16-year-old daughter. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, but again, a name has not been released.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist