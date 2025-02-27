Hunt Continues for Tuba City Murder Suspect

2/27 The Navajo Police Department in Tuba City and the FBI continue their search for a homicide suspect. The agencies have not released any names in connection with the case. All we know so far is that on Tuesday afternoon, a 30-year-old man shot and killed a 47-year-old man and then fled the area on foot with the victim’s 16-year-old daughter. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, but again, a name has not been released.