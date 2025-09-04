MY RADIO PLACE

Human Remains and Truck Recovered from Lake Powell

September 4, 2025 /

9/4 Page Police think human remains found in a submerged truck at Lake Powell may be those of missing person, 54-year-old Dennis Keith Dillinger, who was last seen at a Family Dollar Store in Kanab, Utah, on December 15-th, 2023. Visitors at Lake Powell found a truck just below the water line on Lone Rock Beach this past weekend. A check of the VIN number showed the truck belonged to Dillinger. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation with the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office determining cause of death.

truck in powell

