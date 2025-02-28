MY RADIO PLACE

Homeowner Calls 911 After Finding a Stranger Sleeping in their House

February 28, 2025 /

2/28 YCSO responded to a home in the Highland Pines Neighborhood Thursday morning after the homeowner called 911 to report finding a stranger sleeping in their home. Deputies detained the suspect and learned he accessed the house through an unlocked backdoor and decided it was a good place to sleep. Deputies discovered a backpack that contained knives, ammunition, and electronics lying near where the suspect slept. The suspect was arrested on charges that included entering and remaining in a residential structure, while possessing deadly weapons. Deputies ask residents in the area, who have noticed suspicious activity, or captured relevant security camera footage, to contact them.

481250438 1016022893884074 349322332727501597 n

