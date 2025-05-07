Hiker Rescued from Granite Mountain During Stormy Weather

5/7 Sunday afternoon, YCSO Search and Rescue, responded to a call for help on Granite Mountain in Prescott. The stranded hiker stated they were following cairns, which were not official trail markers, and became lost. Rescuers began the climb as night fell, despite the stormy weather and made contact with the man. He was guided off the mountain by 11-pm. The hiker was cold and wet, but otherwise in good condition. YCSO says the hiker made 2-smart decisions; he brought a working cell phone and stayed in the same spot after he called for help.