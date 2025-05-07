MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Hiker Rescued from Granite Mountain During Stormy Weather

May 7, 2025 /

5/7 Sunday afternoon, YCSO Search and Rescue, responded to a call for help on Granite Mountain in Prescott. The stranded hiker stated they were following cairns, which were not official trail markers, and became lost. Rescuers began the climb as night fell, despite the stormy weather and made contact with the man. He was guided off the mountain by 11-pm. The hiker was cold and wet, but otherwise in good condition. YCSO says the hiker made 2-smart decisions; he brought a working cell phone and stayed in the same spot after he called for help.

rescue1

rescue2

You May Also Like

the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital