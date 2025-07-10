Hiker Dies on South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon

7/10 Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 67-year-old man died Tuesday while hiking the South Kaibab Trail. Bystanders began CPR, while medical personnel responded, however all attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful. The man was reportedly trying to reach the Colorado River for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch. When he became distressed, he attempted to turn around and hike back out of the canyon, at which time he collapsed. His name and residency were not released. An Extreme Heat Warning below 4,000-feet remains in place in the Grand Canyon; it’s been extended through 7-pm Sunday night.