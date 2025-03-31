MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Highway-89 Work Northeast of Flagstaff

March 31, 2025 /

3/31 ADOT says work to improve drainage channels and other infrastructure carrying storm runoff will begin tomorrow, along a stretch of Highway-89, about 12-miles northeast of downtown Flagstaff. Highway-89, for 9-miles, will be narrowed to 1-lane in each direction around the clock for much of the project with work taking place 7-days a week. Crews will be replacing stretches of drainage channels along the highway, some of which were damaged by monsoon runoff and debris related to nearby wildfire burn scars in the summer of 2022. The entire project will be done by late this year.

You May Also Like

the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital