Highway-89 Work Northeast of Flagstaff

3/31 ADOT says work to improve drainage channels and other infrastructure carrying storm runoff will begin tomorrow, along a stretch of Highway-89, about 12-miles northeast of downtown Flagstaff. Highway-89, for 9-miles, will be narrowed to 1-lane in each direction around the clock for much of the project with work taking place 7-days a week. Crews will be replacing stretches of drainage channels along the highway, some of which were damaged by monsoon runoff and debris related to nearby wildfire burn scars in the summer of 2022. The entire project will be done by late this year.
