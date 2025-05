5/19 Today and tomorrow, Flagstaff crews are sealing cracks in the pavement on Highway-89, between North Cummings Street and the city limit, near North Snowflake Drive and East Trails End Drive. Work will end at 6-pm each day. Traffic is reduced to 1-lane in each direction so delays should be expected. Projects are also underway in the Crestview and Presidio neighborhoods, as well as along County Club Drive and Huntington Drive.