5/23 Flagstaff says Highway-89, between North Cummings Street and the City limit/near North Snowflake Drive and East Trails End Drive, will be reduced to 1-lane in each direction, next Tuesday through Friday. Crews will work from 6-am to 6-pm each day to finish concrete work along the roadway. This work is part of the Road Repair and Street Safety program, which is funded by the 2014 voter approved Prop-406.